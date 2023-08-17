Help police locate at-risk and missing 16-year-old

(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing and at-risk teen who was last seen on Sunday, Aug. 13.

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

Courtesy of Colorado Springs Police Department

16-year-old, Elizabeth “River” Cathleen Banoczi, was reported missing by a local group home on Sunday. River is known to commute through truck stops, per CSPD.

River is 5’4” tall, 150 lbs. with short, light brown hair and brown eyes. The teen was last seen leaving the facility on foot wearing a pink and white flannel jacket, black sweats or pink jean shorts. According to CSPD, River has a small black backpack and might be wearing tan, square-toed, pull-on Roper cowboy boots with the American flag on the shaft of the boot, like the example pictured above.

CSPD said it has information that raises the level of concern for River’s safety. Anyone with information on River’s whereabouts is asked to call CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867), or 1-800-222-8477.