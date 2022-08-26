COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s help in locating two missing 12-year-old girls.

CSPD says the two children were last seen near 1325 Vindicator Dr.

Police describe one of the missing children, Carleigh Moore, as 5’7 with a heavy build and last seen wearing khaki pants. She was carrying a tan backpack.

Madalene Frank is also 5’7 with a heavy build last seen wearing a tie dye shirt and gray pants.

If you have any information or see anyone matching this description, call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.