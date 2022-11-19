(FOUNTAIN, Colo.) — The Fountain Police Department (FPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying the driver of a vehicle who eluded officers attempting to conduct a traffic stop.

FPD says officers attempted to stop a silver 2006 Suzuki XL7 in the 4000 block of Venetucci Boulevard. The suspect is a White man who was wearing a black hat, black and white t-shirt with black jeans and brown shoes.

If you can identify the pictured subject or have any further information on this case, contact Detective Isaac Abila at IAbila@FountainPD.com or (719) 308-0084.