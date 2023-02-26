Help police identify vehicle and occupants in homicide case

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a vehicle and its occupants that may be related to a homicide that occurred on Friday, Feb. 24.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

PPD says they are seeking information regarding the vehicle pictured above as well as its occupants. The vehicle is believed to be a black Ford Mustang.

Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place in the area of 3050 West Northern Avenue on Friday.

If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.