Help police identify vehicle and occupants in homicide case

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a vehicle and its occupants that may be related to a homicide that occurred on Friday, Feb. 24.
PPD says they are seeking information regarding the vehicle pictured above as well as its occupants. The vehicle is believed to be a black Ford Mustang.
Police continue to investigate a homicide that took place in the area of 3050 West Northern Avenue on Friday.
If anyone has any information, you are encouraged to contact Detective Ron Gravatt at (719) 553-3254. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.