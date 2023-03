(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects who stole from a business on Thursday, March 23.

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

If you have any information on the identity or whereabouts of the pictured suspects, contact CCPD at (719)-276-5600.