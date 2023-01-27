FOX21 News Colorado
Courtesy of Cañon City Police Departnent
by: Alina Lee
Posted: Jan 27, 2023 / 09:38 AM MST
Updated: Jan 27, 2023 / 09:38 AM MST
(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a suspect of a theft that occurred on Wednesday, Jan. 25.
Anyone with information on this individual is asked to contact CCPD.
