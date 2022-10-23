Help police identify suspects of storage unit burglary

(MANITOU SPRINGS, Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects responsible for a series of burglaries at a storage unit that occurred on Oct. 16.

MSPD estimated the suspects stole around $1,000 to $2,000 worth of goods from the storage units near Serpentine Drive and the US-24 intersection.

According to MSPD, the suspects burglarized more than ten storage units on two separate instances on Oct. 16. The first burglary took place shortly before 12 p.m. The suspect from the first incident is described as a White man with a medium to heavy build, wearing a white hoodie, brown pants, glasses, a blue face mask and a camo backpack.

Later that day, the same suspect burglarized more units at around 6:11 p.m. This time, he was wearing a black jacket, blue jeans, blue hat and the same facemask. The suspect was accompanied by a woman described with a small build, black jacket, blue jeans, flower pattern face mask and possibly wearing high heels.

Courtesy of MSPD

Courtesy of MSPD

Courtesy of MSPD

The two drove away in a blue/green 90s model Dodge Dakota with silver paint on the hood and side of the truck bed, distinct red Dodge lettering on the tailgate and a temporary Colorado license plate.

To report any information, call (719) 685-5407 ext. 22661.