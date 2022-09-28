COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in locating a suspect in connection to an armed robbery at a Family Dollar Store that occurred on Aug. 6.

The suspect is described as a Black man between the ages of 20 and 30. He is around 5’6” to 5’10” tall and between 140 to 160 lbs.

Courtesy of CSPD

CSPD says the suspect entered the Family Dollar Store located at 3770 Airport Road and left without paying for stolen items.

On Aug. 8, the same suspect returned to the store shortly before closing. The suspect held an employee at gunpoint, demanding money from the register. The suspect proceeded to take an undisclosed amount of cash. No injuries were reported by the victim.

Anyone who knows the suspect or has information about the crime is encouraged to contact Pikes Peak area Crimestoppers at (719) 634-7867 or call CSPD at (719) 444-7000.