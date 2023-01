(CAÑON CITY, Colo.) — The Cañon City Police Department (CCPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man involved in a crash in December 2022.

Courtesy of Cañon City Police Department

According to CCPD, the man and vehicle pictured above were involved in a crash at the Gas-A-Mat located on 16th Street and Greenwood Avenue.

CCPD said it, “would like to speak with the party pictured to clear this matter up.”

Anyone that recognizes the man or vehicle is asked to contact CCPD.