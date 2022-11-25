Help police identify 3 suspects of frequent burglaries

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying three suspects who have been regularly stealing from a business.

Three men pictured above have been frequently stealing cases of beer from a business near the corner of West Abriendo Avenue and Van Buren Street, according to PPD.

If you have any information on the identity and whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact Officer Freeman at (719) 553-2502. If you would like to remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at 542-STOP (719-542-7867) or online. If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.