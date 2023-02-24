(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Flying W Ranch in Colorado Springs will hold a contest to name two new bison welcomed to the ranch.

The Flying W Ranch is now home to two new 9-month-old female bison, which were offered to the ranch by the family of a man whose celebration of life was held at the Flying W.

“How we got them was, a lady – Joan Hamilton – her husband, we had his celebration of life at the Flying W Ranch,” said Leigh Ann Wolfe, President of the Flying W Ranch. “This gracious woman said ‘when you have interest, we have a couple of American Bison at the ranch,’ and it took about a millisecond to say yes, of course.”

The two bison are said to be direct descendants of the Charles Goodknight herd, which belonged to a rancher in Texas in the mid 1800s. The historic herd is the last southern herd in existence to remain intact since the days of annihilation, according to AllAboutBison.com.

Molly Goodknight, Charles’ wife, has been accredited with saving the American Bison.

The Flying W is now asking the community for help naming the two new bison. The winners will get not only the honor of naming the bison, but will also receive six chuckwagon tickets for the summer, and six tickets for the Christmas show. The winner will also receive a $250 gift certificate for the Flying W mercantile.

The naming contest will take place on Facebook, and in two weeks, the Flying W will narrow down the list to the ten best names, and then on to two winners.

Stay tuned to Flying W’s Facebook page for more details and rules, soon to come.