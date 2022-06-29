PUEBLO, Colo. — Pueblo County wants your help naming a road!

It would be a new road that will connect Pueblo Boulevard to Joe Martinez Boulevard and South Purcell Boulevard in Pueblo West. The County is looking for suggestions for names.

There will be two public meetings to inform the public about the project, and to accept name suggestions:

July 12 at 6 p.m. – Sangre De Cristo Arts Center

July 19 at 6 p.m. – Pueblo West Library

If you can’t make it out to one of the meetings, you can submit your name suggestions at county.pueblo.org/road-name-suggestion-form.

Submissions will be accepted through July 30.