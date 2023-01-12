Help identify two suspects who ran from deputies

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the public’s assistance in identifying two suspects who ran from deputies early Tuesday morning on Jan. 10.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Shortly before 1 a.m., EPSO deputies saw a grey BMW SUV parked in an industrial area of unincorporated El Paso County in Cimarron Hills near Terminal Avenue and Ford Street.

The vehicle did not have a license plate and was occupied by two men sleeping in the driver and front passenger seats. The man in the driver seat was wearing what appeared to be ballistic body armor, according to EPSO. The deputies were in full uniform and operating marked Sheriff patrol vehicles.

When deputies approached the occupants, the driver immediately and abruptly drove forward through a chain link fence and through a business parking lot. The incident caused damage to both the fence and significant damage to the vehicle while the suspects ran from the scene.

Deputies initially pursued the suspects in their patrol cars but terminated the chase when the suspects drove into opposing lanes of traffic on westbound Galley Road just west of Powers Boulevard.

Body-worn camera footage show the suspects in the vehicle as well as the front side of the vehicle itself. The images of the front side of the vehicle were captured prior to the vehicle being driven through the fence, said EPSO.

If you recognize the suspects or know where the vehicle is located, call the Sheriff’s Office Tip Line at (719) 520-7777 or the non-emergency number at (719) 390-5555.