PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) needs help identifying two suspects involved in a burglary that occurred in May 2022.

Two men burglarized Pueblo West Apartments located on South McCulloch Blvd.

If you recognize the suspects, contact PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 and reference Pueblo West Apartment burglary.