(SPONSORED) Space Foundation is a local non-profit organization founded in 1983, offering information, education and collaboration for the global space ecosystem and also operates Space Foundation Discovery Center, the community’s only space and science.



Zakary Watson, Space Foundation Sr. Manager, Media & Public Affairs, appeared on Loving Living Local today. Around 60% of the volunteers in the museum are active, retired or children of military members. This gives them the opportunity to utilize their expertise and inspire the next generation of space/STEM explorers.

Learn more at www.spacefoundation.org.