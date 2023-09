(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPCSO) is asking for your help in finding 12-year-old Romeo Lopez.

Lopez was last seen on Sept. 4 at around 9 p.m. in the Security-Widefield area. EPCSO is asking the public not to approach Lopez.

Instead, you are asked to contact local law enforcement if seen. EPCSO said Lopez is a possible safety risk.