(MANITOU SPRINGS Colo.) — The Manitou Springs Police Department (MSPD) is asking for the public’s help finding 23-year-old Corbin Debautte.

MSPD said they found an abandoned vehicle believed to be driven by Debautte who was reported missing from Slidell, Louisiana. Debautte is not wanted for any crimes and is not a danger to the public, according to MSPD.

He is 5’9″ tall and 159 pounds. Debautte was last seen in the 400 Block of Pawnee Avenue walking toward Red Mountain. MSPD and El Paso County Search and Rescue searched the area on Oct. 18 but were unable to find him.

His family wants to ensure his well-being as Debautte is believed to be a danger to himself. If seen call 911, and be prepared to provide a location and clothing description.