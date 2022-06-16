EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. — Th El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking the public for assistance in locating three teen girls.

At 10 p.m., the three girls who are 15, 16 and 17 in age walked away from the Teen Rehab Center in Cascade Wednesday.

Mackenzie has blonde hair and was last seen reportedly wearing a Pink or Red shirt and possible pajama pants.

Madilyn also has blonde hair and was seen wearing a gray sweatshirt and pants.

Hazel has brown hair and was last seen wearing all black clothing with glasses.

EPSO says a witness in the area saw a black sedan (Mazda possibly) near the driveway of the rehab center, around the same time the three girls were reported missing. They may be in the Longmont area, according to EPSO.

If anyone has any information or know if their whereabouts you are urged to contact us at 719-390-5555.