(CROWLEY COUNTY, Colo.) — The Crowley County Sheriff’s Office (CCSO) is asking for the community’s help in locating a 30-year-old woman who has been missing since Tuesday, Feb. 21.

Courtesy of Crowley County Sheriff’s Office

Julia Johnson is 5’10”, 180 lbs, with purple hair, and hazel eyes, according to CCSO. Johnson was wearing a brown Carhartt jacket, pajama pants and hiking boots at the time of her disappearance – nearly one month ago.

If you know of her whereabouts, contact CCSO at (719) 267-5237.