(OTERO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Otero County Sheriff’s Office (OCSO) is asking for the community’s help in finding a vehicle stolen from Manzanola on Wednesday, July 12.

Courtesy of Otero County Sheriff’s Office

OCSO said the stolen vehicle is a 2006 Toyota Highlander pictured above.

If you have any information, contact OCSO’s dispatch at (719) 254-3344.