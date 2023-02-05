Help deputies locate runaway teen in Security-Widefield

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help in locating a runaway teen who went missing on Sunday, Feb. 5.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

EPSO says 12-year-old Romeo has a history of running away. On Sunday, Romeo stole his mother’s Jeep near the 4600 block of Ports Down Lane in Security-Widefield.

Romeo was last seen wearing a black sweater and blue jeans. He is driving a white 2014 Grand Cherokee with a Colorado license plate: DCCA28.

If seen call EPSO at (719) 390-5555.