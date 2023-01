(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in help locating a missing and endangered woman Sunday afternoon on Jan. 1.

Shortly before 12:30 p.m., 43-year-old Heather was last seen leaving Memorial Hospital located on Boulder street on Saturday, Dec. 31.

Heather is 5’3” and weighs 115 pounds. EPSO says she has a caregiver and needs medication.

Anyone with information is asked to contact EPSO at (719) 390-5555.