(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help locating a missing at-risk teen.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

15-year-old, Christopher Waldron, was last seen near the intersection of Tourmaline Drive and Beryl Drive in the Falcon area Thursday morning, June 15, at 9 a.m., per EPSO.

Waldron was wearing a camouflage Broncos hoodie and had a gray Trek mountain bike.

If seen, call (719) 520-7777.