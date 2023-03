(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing 13-year-old on Monday, March 6.

Jaelee has been missing since March 3 when she was picked up from the 10000 block of Triborough Trail in Falcon and dropped off at the 2100 block of South Chelton Road, according to EPSO.

If you have seen Jaelee or know of her whereabouts, call (719) 390-5555.