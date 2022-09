PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects of auto theft.

The two suspects, a man and a woman, were shown on surveillance footage.







If you have any information, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or call Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or http://pueblocrimestoppers.com.