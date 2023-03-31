(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo Police Department (PPD) is asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects who used a credit card from a stolen wallet on Thursday, March 23.

Courtesy of Pueblo Police Department

PPD said shortly after a victim reported their stolen wallet, the victim received notices that a credit card belonging to the victim was being used at several locations.

Surveillance video show two women using the card and a man standing nearby.

If anyone can identify the three suspects in the photos, contact Detective Maize at (719) 553-3281.