Help deputies identify three armed robbery suspects

(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying three suspects related to an armed robbery that occurred on Saturday, March 18.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said the armed robbery took place at Mi Ranchito located on 24500 East Highway 50. Deputies are hoping the public will recognize the men from their clothing and stature.

One suspect had a yellow/orange hoodie, gray pants, and blue shoes. The second suspect had a black and red flannel shirt, jeans, and black shoes with white laces. The third suspect wore a black hoodie, jeans, and white shoes.

If you know these three men or anything about this crime, reference #7483 and call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or report at pueblocrimestoppers.com.