(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying two suspects who used stolen credit cards.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

The man and woman reportedly used a stolen credit card number to purchase items at several local stores.

If you know who they are, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 and reference #10834, Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867 or visit pueblocrimestoppers.com.