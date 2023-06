(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying two people who used a stolen credit card.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said the suspects used a stolen credit card to purchase items at Home Depot.

If you have any information, contact PCSO at (719)-583-6250, Crimestoppers at (719) 542-STOP or www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.