PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a person of interest in connection to a robbery that occurred at a U.S. Bank on Monday, Sept. 26.

The person of interest pictured above matches the description of the suspect who robbed the U.S. Bank located inside the Pueblo West Safeway, according to PCSO.

PCSO says the person of interest was involved in a different robbery at J.R.’s Country Store located at 2402 S. Prairie Avenue Sunday afternoon on Sept. 18.

If you know who this man is or anything about the robbery, please call the Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (179) 542-7867 or online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.