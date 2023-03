(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying two suspects in a theft on Thursday, March 23.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said two men used stolen credit cards to purchase more than $3,000 in items at Best Buy.

If you know either of them, reference #7781 and call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867, or go online at pueblocrimestoppers.com.