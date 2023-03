(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying a man who stole gas from a county-owned vehicle Friday morning on March 17.

PCSO said they are hoping someone can recognize the suspect from his clothing or vehicle.

If anyone has information regarding the suspect, call (719) 583-6250 and reference #7320; or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-7867.