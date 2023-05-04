(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in a theft that happened early Thursday morning on May 4.
PCSO said the theft occurred at Peppers and Petals located at 2115 Santa Fe Dr. The suspect was driving a vehicle painted red on the front end, according to PCSO.
If you have seen this vehicle or know anything about this crime, reference #12509 and call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or report online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.