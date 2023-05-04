(PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s help in identifying and locating a suspect in a theft that happened early Thursday morning on May 4.

Courtesy of Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office

PCSO said the theft occurred at Peppers and Petals located at 2115 Santa Fe Dr. The suspect was driving a vehicle painted red on the front end, according to PCSO.

If you have seen this vehicle or know anything about this crime, reference #12509 and call PCSO at (719) 583-6250, Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or report online at www.pueblocrimestoppers.com.