Help deputies identify 2 suspects wanted for robbery

(PUEBLO, Colo.) — The Pueblo County Sheriff’s Office (PCSO) is asking for the community’s assistance in identifying a man and woman wanted for a robbery at the Family Dollar store located at 35000 Blk of E. U.S. Hwy 50.
The suspects left the store with a cart full of items. The man and woman left in a black Ford with temporary tags. According to PCSO, customers and an employee attempted to stop the two suspects but were threatened by the woman with a knife.
The woman was seen wearing a Broncos hoodie with a man who was in a green pullover sweatshirt with a Puma logo.
If you know who these individuals are or have seen this vehicle, call PCSO at (719) 583-6250 or Crime Stoppers at (719) 542-STOP (7867) or go online to submit a tip at pueblocrimestoppers.com.