(FREMONT COUNTY, Colo.) — The Fremont County Sheriff’s Office (FCSO) is asking for the community’s help searching for a runaway teen from the Rockvale Colorado area Saturday, July 29.

Courtesy: Fremont County Sheriff’s Office

14-year-old Danika Furgerson was last seen wearing jeans, a hoodie and possibly a sweatshirt or black and weight flannel. Furgerson has black hair with purple hair underneath, one hazel eye and one blue eye. She is 5’0″ and weighs 95 to 100 pounds.

She is known to wear a nose ring and could be in the Cañon City area. If seen FCSO is asking you to call (719) 276-5555 ext 8.