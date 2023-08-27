SUNDAY 08/27/2023 12:44 p.m.

(BLACK FOREST, Colo.) — The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) said deputies have located Adams who is safe.

ORIGINAL STORY: Help deputies find elderly woman missing out of Black Forest

EPSO is asking for the community’s help in locating a missing elderly woman Sunday, Aug. 27.

Courtesy of El Paso County Sheriff’s Office

Deputies are searching for 77-year-old, Jennifer Gail Adams, who is 5’03” tall with blond hair and green eyes.

EPSO said Adams was wearing tan PJ pants, an “unk colored top,” and was carrying a tan purse. She walked away from home off Swan Road sometime before 10:45 a.m., per EPSO.

If seen call (719) 390-5555.