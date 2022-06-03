COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is asking for community assistance in identifying two suspects who robbed a business while holding an employee at gunpoint Thursday.

Both suspects were described as Hispanic men in their late teens or early 20s. One suspect appeared to have a possible script tattoo above his right eye.

Before 10:30 p.m., CSPD was notified of a robbery at a business near Airport Rd. and South Academy Blvd, police say.

After investigating, officers determined two suspects held an employee at gunpoint while taking money from the register. These suspects fled the area prior to the arrival of CSPD officers. They were unable to be located.

An undisclosed amount of money was taken.

If you have any information regarding the two suspects, please call the CSPD at (719) 444-7000; or if you wish to remain anonymous, you may call the Crime Stoppers Tip Line at (719) 634-STOP (7867) or 1-800-222-8477.