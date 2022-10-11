(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old who is considered endangered.
Jordan Eschberger is described as a white male, 6′ tall and weighing 130 lbs.
He was last seen wearing black or grey jogging pants and a black shirt, and carrying a black bag. He is missing from the 5400 block of Escapardo Way, which is southeast of the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle.
If you have seen Jordan or know of his whereabouts, call 719-444-7000.