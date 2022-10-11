(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is requesting the community’s assistance in locating a missing 12-year-old who is considered endangered.

Jordan Eschberger is described as a white male, 6′ tall and weighing 130 lbs.

He was last seen wearing black or grey jogging pants and a black shirt, and carrying a black bag. He is missing from the 5400 block of Escapardo Way, which is southeast of the intersection of North Powers Boulevard and South Carefree Circle.

Courtesy: CSPD

If you have seen Jordan or know of his whereabouts, call 719-444-7000.