COLORADO SPRINGS — The Colorado Springs Police Department is searching for a suspect involved in an attempted robbery, May 11.





Just before 9 p.m., multiple CSPD officers responded to a restaurant located near the intersection of South 21st St. and Wheeler Ave. to investigate an attempted robbery.

According to CSPD, the suspect approached the drive through window of the restaurant and reached into his jacket to expose a pistol grip of a possible handgun. He made demands and threatened the employees before fleeing the area.

If you know have any information about this event or the pictured individual, please contact CSPD at 719-444-7000.