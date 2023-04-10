(COLORADO SPRINGS) — Forge Evolution (formerly Teen Court) is looking to build a “Forge Teen Center,” a one-of-a-kind community space that will provide young people ages 10-19 with a centralized hub across the Colorado Springs area to create community.

The drop-in center will be for all youth, regardless of identifiers, labels or assumptions. Morgan Mote, Executive Director of Forge Evolution, said currently there is no place or program like this for teens in the Pikes Peak region. Mote said the facility will provide access to resiliency building skills, mental health resources, substance use support, prevention and intervention.

Forge Evolution is kicking off a Capital Campaign with a luncheon April 20th, benefiting the Forge Teen Center. The lunch will be held at the DoubleTree by Hilton in Colorado Springs and will be free to attend. However, it is a fundraising event, and everyone will be asked to make a contribution. The overall goal of the capital campaign is to raise $2.5 million dollars to purchase a building for the teen center. Tickets can be reserved on Forge Evolution’s website.

Forge Evolution works with at Risk Youth ages 10 to 19 of which 70% come from low-income families.