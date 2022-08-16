COLORADO SPRINGS — Summer may be winding down, but The Heat Is On for impaired drivers.

The Colorado Department of Transportation, Colorado State Patrol (CSP) and local law enforcement agencies are joining together for heightened DUI enforcement from August 17 – September 8.

Increased statewide enforcement and saturation patrols will remove impaired drivers from the roads through the Labor Day holiday weekend.

As of August 1 of 2022, 140 people have been killed by suspected impaired drivers on Colorado roads, accounting for 37% of the 368 total traffic deaths this year.

“There’s no margin for error when you’re driving. Your reaction time and ability to stay in your lane are impacted by consuming alcohol or drugs,” said Col. Matthew C. Packard, chief of the Colorado State Patrol. “Make the choice to do the right thing and plan ahead for a sober ride.”

There have been 655 DUI arrests on Colorado roads during recent DUI enforcement periods this summer. During last year’s Labor Day DUI enforcement, 81 participating law enforcement agencies arrested 542 impaired drivers.

“There are many options you can choose instead of getting behind the wheel impaired, but it takes planning and accountability,” said CDOT’s Office of Transportation Safety Director Darrell Lingk. “Call a friend or loved one, or use a rideshare service. Just don’t drive when you’re drinking or using cannabis — your safety and the safety of others depends on the decisions you make.”