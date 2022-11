(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Republican gubernatorial candidate, Heidi Ganahl, will be hosting a rally Sunday afternoon on Nov. 6.

Ganahl will be speaking at the El Paso County Rally alongside running mate, Danny Moore, at WRK Commercial Sales located on 810 Brianna Pt. at 2 p.m. To RSVP, click on the link above.

