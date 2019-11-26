Heavy snow overnight in Pikes Peak Region

Heavy snow overnight in the Pikes Peak Region dropped nearly a foot in some areas of Teller County and northern El Paso County, including northern parts of Colorado Springs. The heaviest amounts are in/near the foothills and over the Palmer Divide. Areas on the east side of town have less snow, but a bit after 4 a.m., there is 4.4″ at the FOX21 studios at Platte and Wooten.

Travel is very difficult this morning as plows haven’t been able to keep up with the moderate to heavy snow overnight, so even roads that have been plowed are icy and snow packed.

Some neighborhoods will be difficult to get out of with low profile cars or vehicles with poor treading.

Blizzard Warnings are active through 5 p.m. Tuesday for areas just to the north of Colorado Springs. Travel will be impossible at times due to blowing and drifting snow and whiteout conditions.

On a larger scale, wind will increase this morning as the storm circulation takes shape over the plains. A Blizzard Warning has been issued for eastern Douglas County, including Interstate 25, Elbert County and areas to the northeast through 5 p.m. Tuesday. Travel will be impossible at times in these areas and is strongly discouraged.