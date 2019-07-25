Heavy rain, flooding possible Thursday

Heavy rain and widespread storms are expected across Southern Colorado Thursday. Activity will increase along I-25 around 5 PM with bursts of heavy rain bringing the potential for city flooding.

Meanwhile, area burn scars see a risk as well. West of I-25 storms capable of producing heavy rain could continue post midnight. These late night storms will be few and far between with the best window for flooding rains coming to a close around 9 PM.

Flash Flood Watches are in place through the remainder of the day for the area. The Hayden Pass, Junkins and the Spring Burn Scars are at the highest risk.