Shots fired, woman arrested on I-25 in Monument

Heavy law enforcement activity along NB I-25 in Monument slows traffic on Dec. 6 2021.

MONUMENT, Colo. — Drivers heading north on I-25 Monday saw major delays due to heavy law enforcement activity. In the morning, multiple agencies responded to a scene on the northbound side of the interstate at mile marker 164.

SUV leads law enforcement on chase into El Paso County on Monday, Dec. 6, 2021 / Mike Duran, FOX21

A FOX21 News crew on scene described seeing what appeared to be a bullet hole in the windshield of the white SUV, pictured above.

The Castle Rock Police Department said the incident began in Castle Rock when CRPD identified and located a stolen vehicle.

Police said the suspect attempted to elude officers in the stolen car and hit a patrol car. The officer who was driving the patrol car was not injured.

CSP said a woman was taken into custody after shots were fired in the area. No injuries have been reported.

