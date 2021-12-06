Shots fired, woman arrested on I-25 in Monument

MONUMENT, Colo. — Drivers heading north on I-25 Monday saw major delays due to heavy law enforcement activity. In the morning, multiple agencies responded to a scene on the northbound side of the interstate at mile marker 164.
A FOX21 News crew on scene described seeing what appeared to be a bullet hole in the windshield of the white SUV, pictured above.
The Castle Rock Police Department said the incident began in Castle Rock when CRPD identified and located a stolen vehicle.
Police said the suspect attempted to elude officers in the stolen car and hit a patrol car. The officer who was driving the patrol car was not injured.
CSP said a woman was taken into custody after shots were fired in the area. No injuries have been reported.