WEDNESDAY 01/11/2023 1:50 p.m.

(EL PASO COUNTY, Colo.) — Widefield School District 3 (WSD3) said four schools are on secure perimeter which is doors locked, and business as usual inside. The four schools are Webster Elementary, Talbott STEAM Innovation School, Mesa Ridge High School, James Madison Charter Academy.

WEDNESDAY 01/11/2023 1:05 p.m.

EPSO said the Tactical Support Group is executing arrest and search warrants for a home in the area as a part of an ongoing investigation. The shelter-in-place remains in effect.

WEDNESDAY 01/11/2023 12:55 p.m.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) is telling people in the area of Rowe Lane in the Security-Widefield area to stay inside or stay away as there is heavy law enforcement activity in the area.

Around 12:35 p.m., EPSO tweeted that there is a shelter in place in the 600 block of Rowe Lane near Mesa Ridge Parkway and CanAm Highway, for heavy law enforcement activity. They tell anyone within a quarter mile to stay inside and anyone else to stay away from the area.

According to deputies, Webster Elementary School nearby is on Secure Perimeter.

FOX21 is keeping an eye on the situation and will update this article as we learn more.