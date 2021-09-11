Heat exhaustion: How to recognize the signs

DENVER (KDVR) — As thousands prepare for a big weekend of football, mountain ventures and exercise, medical experts warn about the effects of heat exposure during Colorado’s record temperatures.

Heat exhaustion can occur at a body temperature of 104 degrees or higher.

Dr. Neil Cella of Rocky Mountain Hospital for Children tells FOX31 strenuous exercise can put some at risk.

“If athletes are exposed to high heat, that’s a high-risk situation” he said.

Spectators also run a risk of developing a heat-related illness due to prolonged sun exposure combined with alcohol and caffeine consumption, which can cause dehydration.

“If you’re drinking too much, you may not be as aware of what your bodies are going through” said Cella.

The signs of heat exhaustion in children include abnormal fatigue and thirst. Parents should limit time outside and make sure children are covered, remain in shaded areas and checked for increasing body temperature.

Adults have similar symptoms, including dizziness.

Dr. Cella adds that “larger individuals are a little more prone to develop heat stroke quicker.” If symptoms do not improve or worsen within 30 minutes, seek medical attention.

The best way to prevent sunburn is by combining proper clothing that covers skin with a hat and a good sunblock.

Parents should consult their pediatrician about the safest sunblock product for their child.

The Problem Solvers found some innovative sun protection accessories at Ace Hardware Alameda Station. Arctic Hats provide relief from heat by wicking moisture away from the head.

Stainless steel water bottles keep ice water cold. Veterinarians say it’s important to provide pets with plenty of shade and fresh water. Animals should not be taken along to events where they are forced to stand on hot pavement, especially asphalt, which can cause burns on their feet.

Children and pets should never be left in cars for any amount of time, and drivers should be cautious of hot metal on seatbelts.

Ace Hardware Alameda Station also showed FOX31 a selection of air coolers that provide hydration during Colorado’s dry season.