(COLORADO SPRINGS) — The District Court of El Paso County will hold a hearing Thursday afternoon at 1:30 p.m. on Oct. 13., to potentially set a trial date for Letecia Stauch, the stepmother accused of killing 11-year-old Gannon Stauch.

Judge Gregory Werner is expected to further discuss the results of Stauch’s mental health evaluations conducted over the past few months since her trial date was delayed numerous times.

Stauch’s defense attorney, Josh Tolini, challenged Colorado’s sanity examination and requested more mental health tests during multiple hearings, further delaying a decision on her trial date.

In the August 2022 hearing, Tolini filed a motion for a second sanity evaluation and asked the judge to hold off on setting a trial date until the second evaluation was complete. Another hearing in September 2022 failed to set a trial date once again after Stauch’s defense asked for more mental health tests. Judge Werner said he wanted to better understand what the defense is hoping to achieve with additional tests and how the tests work.

Gannon Stauch / FOX21 News file photo

Gannon Stauch was reported missing on January 27, 2020. A few months later, Letecia Stauch was arrested for first-degree murder before authorities found Gannon’s body in Florida. Stauch initially pled “not guilty,” but later changed her plea to “not guilty by reason of insanity.”

Since Stauch’s return to Colorado, she has been held at the El Paso County Jail undergoing several mental health evaluations. She is being held without bond.

FOX21 will continue updating the status of Stauch’s hearing throughout the afternoon once her trial begins.