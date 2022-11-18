COLORADO SPRINGS – November is Healthy Skin Month and the start of ski season in Colorado. Dr. Renata Prado, Dermatologist and Mohs Surgeon with Vanguard Skin Specialists, explains why it’s important to take care of your skin, especially when on the slopes.

Prado said Coloradoans are more prone to skin cancer because of our sunshine, high altitude and love for the outdoors. UV intensity increases with an altitude at a rate of 6 percent per 1000 ft. above sea level, so at our Colorado mountains the sun’s intensity increases by 60 percent.

People should apply sunscreen before hitting the slopes and reapply at least every two hours, even on cloudy days, according to Prado.

She also said most people should be checked by a dermatologist once a year for suspicious lesions, but those with a personal or family history of skin cancers may need be check more frequently.