(COLORADO SPRINGS) — This month the Colorado Springs Health & Fitness Expo is returning and it’s bigger and better than ever before.

Professional Fitness Coach Sandi Griffin said more than 160 exhibitors will be there with interactive exhibits and live fitness demonstrations. Gnarly B’s Bikes will also be performing jumps and stunts and bringing their inflatable airbag. Olympians like Jacarra Winchester are also planning to attend to share how fitness helped them in their lives.

The expo is happening Saturday, June 24 from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the Colorado Springs Event Center. Tickets are $8 and all proceeds benefit Pikes Peak Suicide Prevention. Tickets will be sold at the door.

Vitalant will also host a mobile blood drive and anyone who donates with Vitalant in June will be entered into the “Big $10K Giveaway” to win one of two, $10,000 prepaid gift cards, redeemable by email.

Griffin said the expo is open to anyone from those looking to start their fitness journey to the elite athlete.